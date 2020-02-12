Stars rushed to support Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, after they announced their daughter’s decision to come out as transgender.

On Tuesday, February 11, the former America’s Got Talent judge, 47, announced on Instagram that her eldest child — who was born a boy — has chosen to live as a girl. Dwyane, 38, also spoke of the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, explaining that their child, born Zion, is now going by the name Zaya.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” Gabrielle wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a video of Zaya, 12, explaining her decision while riding in a golf cart with her dad. In the clip, the young girl can be heard stressing the importance of being “true to yourself” no matter the hurdles.

“Even when people are being mean, and when people are getting hurt because they’re trying to be themselves and even through that you still want people to live their truth?” the former NBA stars asks his daughter in the video.

“I know it can get tough, but I think you push through and be the best you,” Zaya responds. “Even through hard times you gotta just push through, it’s worth it, I feel like it’s very worth it… When you can look in the mirror and say, ‘Hi’ to yourself, ‘Nice to meet you,’ instead of like, ‘I don’t really know who I am.’ It’s like a full identity crisis.”

“It’s ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” Gabrielle wrote.

After listening to Zaya’s empowering message, various celebrities and friends of Gabrielle and Dwyane took to the comments section to show their support and gush about their brave daughter.

“Hello Zaya! I feel lucky to meet you!” comedienne Mindy Kaling wrote.

“Beautiful,” Jordyn Woods wrote.

“Her brain and spirit is on another level – we should all rise to that consciousness,” Jessica Alba commented.

“That’s so profoundly stated. We can learn a lot from little angels,” singer Keri Hilson wrote.

“Zaya!!! She’s amazing and I’m so glad she is blessed with y’all as parents. This is generational curse breaking love. She will grow up to feel healthy and whole knowing that her presence isn’t to be apologized for but celebrated. A whole gift,” best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones added.

“This so needed,” hip hop star Timbo King commented.

“Bless you brother with big love!” Jamie Foxx wrote, addressing Dwyane.