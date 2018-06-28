Love Is In The Air! Gabrielle Union Flaunts Bikini Body On Ibiza Vacation With Hubby

She and Dwayne Wade couldn’t keep their hands of each other!

June 28, 2018 @ 10:53AM
Gabrielle Union Bikini Dwayne Wade
Photo Credit: MEGA
Celebrity
Love Is In The Air! Gabrielle Union Flaunts Bikini Body On Ibiza Vacation With Hubby
June 28, 2018 @ 10:53AM

She and Dwayne Wade couldn’t keep their hands of each other!

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade are so in love! This Wednesday, the stars were spotted looking happy and relaxed while on vacation in Ibiza. Click through RadarOnline.com’ gallery to see the sexy photos and learn more.