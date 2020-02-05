Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Noah Woods will receive a lifesaving award typically given to professional responder

Noah Woods, a 5-year-old Georgia boy, saved his family from a house fire, according to the Bartow County Fire Department.

The young boy, who shares a bedroom with his 2-year old sister, woke up to smoke and flames and immediately sprung into action!

He grabbed his sister and exited the home from an open window in his room —the only exit accessible —before he went back inside to rescue his pup. After his heroic rescue, he ran next to door to his uncle, who assisted him in saving the rest of the family.

Following the blaze —which was caused by electrical equipment in the children’s room — Noah and four members of his clan were treated at a nearby hospital for minor burns and inhalation.

Now, the little boy will be honored for his bravery in saving a total of eight family members!

According to officials, Noah will be presented with a rare lifesaving award typically given to professional rescuers. Not to mention, he will also enjoy the title of an honorary Bartow County firefighter!

“We’ve seen children alert their families before,” Bartow County Fire Department Chief Dwayne Jamison told CNN. “But for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this … that’s pretty extraordinary.”

Jamison is expected to read a letter about Noah’s courageous acts on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s behalf.

In an attempt to fund the property repairs after the fire, Noah’s grandfather, David Woods, created a GoFundMe campaign asking the community to help reach their goal of $75,000.

“By the grace of God, all nine of our loved ones were able to get out of our home,” David wrote. “If it wasn’t for Noah, we may not be here today.”

“We praise God that we all are safe. Unfortunately, our home was a total loss. Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse,” the grandfather continued. “We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build.”

As of now, Noah’s family has already raised $6,965.