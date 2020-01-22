Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Who? Vanessa Hudgens Spotted On Romantic Date With NBA Star Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens is wasting no time!

Just days after news broke of her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, the Bad Boys for Life actress, 31, was spotted on a romantic date with a new man!

On Tuesday, January 21, Hudgens was caught enjoying a candlelit dinner with NBA star Kyle Kuzma at Lilia, a hip Italian bistro in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports. Eyewitnesses said the pair sat at a small table for two and enjoyed a bottle of wine with their meal.

Their dinner date comes after the stars sparked romance rumors with their flirty social media comments.

This weekend, Kuzma, 24, posted a shot of him on the basketball court with his team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Yeaaaa we like thattttt😎,” he captioned the cool photo in which he’s seen showing off his arm tattoos while strutting around in his uniform.

“Ya we doooo🙌🏼,” Hudgens responded.

Her comment has now been liked over 1,200 times by fans.

Days prior to Kuzma’s post, Hudgens shared an Instagram post featuring videos from a Lakers game she attended. “Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros🍾🏆😍” she wrote in the caption.

She and Kuzma have yet to confirm their relationship, and Hudgens has yet to speak out on her split from Butler, 28, whom she dated for about nine years before suddenly calling it quits earlier this year. A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that it was the One Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s skyrocketing career what caused him and Hudgens to drift apart.