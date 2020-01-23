Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getting Serious? Vanessa Hudgens Cheers On Kyle Kuzma At Lakers Game Following Steamy Date Night Actress recently called it quits with Austin Butler after nearly 9 years together.

Vanessa Hudgens is proving to be a supportive beau following her date night with basketball player Kyle Kuzma.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Bad Boys for Life actress was spotted in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, watching the baller’s team, the Lakers, play against the New York Knicks. She smiled from ear to ear as she cheered for her new flame.

Hudgens also took to social media to show her support for the NBA team. She posted a few clips of the game on her Instagram story, captioning a video of Anthony Davis scoring a basket, “LEGOOOOO @lakers.”

She also posted a few photos of her at the game on her Instagram, including one of her holding a beer, and a few others of her sitting next to director Eamon O’Rourke.

With a few cheers and hard work on the court, the Lakers took home the win, beating the Knicks 100-92.

Just one day before the game, RadarOnline.com reported Hudgens and Kuzma, 24, were caught enjoying a candlelit dinner and a bottle of wine at Lilia, a hip Italian bistro in Brooklyn, New York.

Prior to the dinner date, the two shared flirty social media comments that sparked romance rumors.

On January 19, the NBA star posted a photo of him on the court wearing his Lakers attire.

He captioned the photo, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded, “Ya we doooo.”

Days before, she attended another Lakers game, posted a few videos from the event, and mentioned Kuzma as one of her heroes in her caption.

Hudgens’ alleged new romance with the athlete has not yet been confirmed, but their dates come in the wake of her split from her boyfriend of nearly nine years, Austin Butler.

As Radar exclusively reported, the former power couple broke up after realizing they “were in two different places when it came to their careers.”

“Austin’s career has really skyrocketed in the last year,” a source exclusively told Radar. “He appeared in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and he’s starring as Elvis [Presley], so for him he is just focusing on that and it really impacted his relationship with Vanessa.”