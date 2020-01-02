Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Gordon Autopsy Pending Police Investigation Following OD Death Cops found the star unconscious in a hotel room on New Year’s Eve.

The autopsy for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, Nick Gordon, is pending while police investigate his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the Marion County coroner, police are conducting an investigation, and a toxicology report is underway.

On January 1, at 5:15 a.m., Maitland police officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Hotel to check on an “unresponsive male.”

“Entry was made into the room where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler,” Maitland police told Radar in a statement.

Gordon was then transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs hospital, where he tragically died on New Year’s Day. He was 30 years old.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., took to social media to post an emotional tribute.

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “You are with me and I can feel it. I love you. I love you. I love you. Watch over me and your nieces. Sh*t wasn’t suppose to go like this. I talked to [you] 6 hours before all this started.”

“New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night,” he continued. “You will forever be my best friend. Nobody will ever take your place.”

Readers know Gordon had a long history of substance abuse. According to reports, he had been doing drugs at a New Years Eve party with friends before falling unconscious.

The star was famously blamed for the overdose death of Brown, who was found unconscious in their bathtub in 2015. He never faced criminal charges but was held legally responsible for her wrongful death in a civil case.

This is a developing story.