Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiancé Nick Gordon Dies Of Drug Overdose Star suffered series of heart attacks while in intensive care on New Year’s Day.

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, has died of a drug overdose.

The star, who had a long history with substance abuse, was was rushed into intensive care in Florida while celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends. At the hospital he suffered a series of heart attacks and doctors were unable to save him, DailyMail.com reported. He was pronounced dead on New Year’s Day at age 30.

Sources also told the outlet that Gordon was doing drugs at a party when he suddenly passed out. His friends then allegedly drove him to the hospital, left him inside and drove off.

“God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year,” Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., wrote on Facebook after learning of his death. “All I can do is cry.”

Walker explained in another post that he was there for Gordon during his final moments.

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gordon was long blamed for Brown’s death. In 2015, Whitney Houston’s daughter — whom he was engaged to — was found unconscious in their bathtub with a cocktail of drugs in her system and bruises on her chest. Though she was taken to the hospital, she spent six months in a coma and was later pronounced dead. She was 22 at the time.

Gordon — who was accused of giving her the drugs — never faced criminal charges but was held legally responsible for her wrongful death in a civil case. He maintained his innocence until the end, saying he did he best to resuscitate his girlfriend.

The troubles for Gordon didn’t end there. In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly “repeatedly punching” his girlfriend Laura Leal. The woman later dropped the charges, saying the violent fight was also her fault.