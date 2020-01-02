New Year, New Kelly! Osbourne Says She Aims To Be ‘Badass Sober Woman’ In 2020

New Year, New Kelly! Osbourne Says She Aims To Be ‘Badass Sober Woman’ In 2020

New Year, New Kelly! Osbourne Says She Aims To Be ‘Badass Sober Woman’ In 2020 ‘It’s time to put myself first,’ British star writes in a reflective post.

Kelly Osbourne is putting herself first in 2020.

The British star, 35, shared a reflective post on her Instagram on New Year’s Day, looking back on some of her good and bad moments of 2019, and setting her intentions for the year ahead.

“2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult,” Kelly wrote. “However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

“I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own,” she explained. “I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls–t of others.”

According to the television personality — who is nearly three years sober — alcohol used to give her confidence, and without it, she struggles to stand up for herself.

However, in 2020, which she deems the “year of me,” she will prioritize herself. “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s s–t and be the badass sober women I was born to be,” Kelly concluded.

Readers know the former Fashion Police host struggled with alcoholism and drug use. As Radar previously reported, she revealed in her book Fierce that she became addicted to drugs at just 16 after being offered pills by an acquaintance. Her addiction worsened when her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was diagnosed with cancer in 2002. After that, Kelly had seven rehab stints and spent time at two different mental institutions.

A source previously told Radar exclusively that in 2016, her parents’ talks of possibly ending their marriage contributed to one of her relapses.

“Kelly started drinking and using again when her parents’ marriage was falling apart,” the friend told Radar of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who managed to avoid divorce. “She was just trying to numb the pain at that time.”

With the help of her brother Jack Osbourne, the source noted Kelly “fought very hard” to work her way toward sobriety.

“Kelly is incredibly devoted to her recovery,” the friend continued. “She does not pretend to be better than anyone and is not shy at all about discussing her addiction. She is very involved in A.A., she goes to meetings regularly and she does whatever it takes to stay sober.”