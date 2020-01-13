Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Escape From New York! ‘Hippy’ Katie Holmes Ditching City Living For Countryside Tom Cruise’s ex is getting ‘progressively more health conscious’ with age.

Katie Holmes is turning into a “bonafide hippy” who plans to quit the big city for a quieter existence with her daughter Suri Cruise in the countryside, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“As Katie and Suri both get older and progressively more health conscious, Katie’s starting to recognize that living in an intense, bustling metropolis like Los Angeles or New York is simply not great for their health or their mental well-being,” a source revealed.

Instead, the actress has decided that “living a small-town life, or some version thereof, is the best course of action,” the source explained.

Holmes, 41, first got the idea to leave the Big Apple behind thanks to her old Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly.

“This is actually the exact advice Kimberley preaches to a lot of her celebrity clients and friends: If you’re getting sick and run down a lot, it probably has something to do with living in the city and you need to experiment with getting away from the traffic, the pollution, the politics and the unwanted attention you get as a celebrity in a big city, be it L.A. or New York,” the source pointed out to Radar.

Turns out she may be on to something.

“Getting out of the rat race did wonders for the Van Der Beek family’s health, and Katie is finally taking that advice to heart,” said the source, adding Michelle Williams also benefitted from fleeing the full-time confines of Brooklyn for life in a remote part of Upstate New York.

Added the source: “These Dawson’s Creek kids simply prefer that kind of lifestyle now that they’re all grown up with kids of their own!”