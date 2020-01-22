Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Juice WRLD Cause Of Death: Accidental Drug Overdose A lethal mix of Oxycodone and codeine were found in his system.

Jarad A. Higgins, who goes by the stage name Juice WRLD, died from a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the Cooke County Medical Examiner, they confirmed the manner of death as an “accident.”

“The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” the medical examiner told Radar in a statement.

Federal agents told Radar that the rapper swallowed a number of Percocet painkillers to hide them from police before landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday, December 8. The star was flying into town from Los Angeles with his friends and security team to celebrate his 21st birthday.

While still in flight, the private jet’s pilot told Chicago authorities that the rapper and his pals were likely carrying drugs and weapons. As they were about to land, the group was warned that police would be searching their bags upon arrival, at which point Higgins reportedly took the pills.

While officials and sniffer dogs searched the bags, Higgins began convulsing.

An agent on the scene reportedly administered Higgins two doses of Narcan — an emergency treatment used for opioid overdoses — and after 40 minutes, the rapper woke up. He is said to have been conscious but bleeding from the mouth when he was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead just one hour later.

In the group’s luggage, police found 70 pounds of marijuana stuffed into 41 vacuum-sealed bags, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

Higgins’s two security guards, Henry Dean, 27, and Christopher Long, 36, were arrested by the Chicago Police Department at the airport after they were found to be in possession of the three guns found in the search.

He was 21 years old.