Tragedy: Juice WRLD Cause Of Death Deferred Pending Toxicology 'Additional studies' required for rapper who suffered a fatal seizure, coroner says.

The cause of death for Juice WRLD has been deferred pending a toxicology, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The medical examiner “has determined that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office told Radar in a statement.

“Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology.”

Results will be released when a cause and manner of death are determined, but it could take a few weeks.

The rapper, whose birth name is Jarad Higgins, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at around 3 AM following a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport.

Higgins, who had just turned 21 at the time of his death, had just flown in on his private jet from California.

Reports claim that Higgins had popped several pills before suffering a seizure and was loaded with over 70 pounds of marijuana on his plane.

According to Officer Matlock of the Chicago Police Department, Higgins “suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ hospital where he was pronounced dead”

Airport security had been scouring his luggage on suspicions of drugs when the “Lucid Dreams” singer started to convulse.

Chicago Fire Spokesman Lawrence Langford told Radar, “Chicago Fire found him in cardiac arrest and treated him according to protocol. We are called to a private terminal at Midway to a private flight.”

Higgins previously opened up in an interview about his struggle with drugs.

“I ran into some percocets my freshman year,” Higgins revealed in a 2018 interview on Hot 107.9. “N***as is hitting my phone like, ‘where you get all them percs from, them xans.’ Hearing that music at such a young age, n***a I was trying to sip lean in sixth grade listening to Dirty Sprite, one and true story,” he continued. “So it’s like, it’s the people that doing that s**t ’cause they like getting high and they going through stuff and they like addicted. And then it’s the people who do it for trends and for the people that’s really in the s**t, it’s not as easy as seeing somebody die.”