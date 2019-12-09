Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rapper Juice Wrld Dies At 21 After Suffering Seizure At Chicago Midway Airport

Up and coming rapper Juice Wrld has reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

He had just turned 21.

While Press Information Officer Matlock at the Chicago Police Department didn’t refer to Juice by name, he confirmed in a statement to RadarOnline.com that a “21 year old male suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ hospital where he was pronounced dead. Area central detectives are conducting a death investigation. No further information at this time.”

As a website has reported, Juice was on a flight from California to Chicago that landed early Sunday morning, Dec. 8.

After the singer got off the plane, sources claimed, he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. According to a police insider, Juice “was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.” The Chicago native reportedly was still conscious when rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

The cause of his death is so far unknown. Juice had a hit record last year with “Lucid Dreams” and released his 22-track second album “Death Race for Love” in 2019.

He also sang with Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott on his “AstroWorld” album.

The rapper recently told NME about his anti-drug stance: “[Drugs] can ruin your whole life. If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most f***ing rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side. Just to shed some light on the negative side.”

Strangely, Juice idolized two singers who also died too young—Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in 1996 at age 25, and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who killed himself in 1994 at age 27.

“The people I looked up to put their demons out there,” Juice explained to NME. “They provided a path for me to walk on.”

He told the interviewer, “I’m an old soul.”

The rap star was raised by his mother who “tried to keep me away from the streets as much as possible.” “I bounced between two houses – I didn’t live [with my dad] but I got a copy of them keys – and growing up was pretty easy.”

Juice, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, admitted on social media that he had struggled with depression.

In June 2018, Juice was reportedly involved in an incident where he fell off a motorcycle, but he was fine afterwards.

He reportedly had a girlfriend in Los Angeles named Alexia.