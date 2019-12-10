Juice WRLD’s entourage has given new details about what may have caused his fatal seizure.

Federal agents told reporters that the rapper swallowed a number of Percocet painkillers to hide them from police before landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday, December 8, according to Daily Mail. The star was flying into town from Los Angeles with his friends and security team to celebrate his 21st birthday.

While still in flight, the private jet’s pilot told Chicago authorities that the rapper — real name Jarad Higgins — and his pals were likely carrying drugs and weapons. As they were about to land, the group was warned that police would be searching their bags upon arrival, at which point Higgins reportedly took the pills. While officials and sniffer dogs searched the bags, Higgins began convulsing. According to reports, officials asked his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, if he had any medical conditions, at which point she said he had a “drug problem” and regularly took Percocet.

An agent on the scene reportedly administered Higgins two doses of Narcan — an emergency treatment used for opioid overdoses — and after 40 minutes, the rapper woke up. He is said to have been conscious but bleeding from the mouth when he was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead just one hour later.

In the group’s luggage, police found 70 pounds of marijuana stuffed into 41 vacuum-sealed bags, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets. Higgins’s two security guards, Henry Dean, 27, and Christopher Long, 36, were arrested by the Chicago Police Department at the airport after they were found to be in possession of the three guns found in the search.

RadarOnline.com readers know that just months prior to his death, Higgins admitted on Twitter that he had a codeine addiction, and swore he would give it up for good. As of now, officials have yet to reveal his exact cause of death.