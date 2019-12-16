Juice WRLD‘s Girlfriend Breaks Silence 1 Week After His Sudden Death He 'loved every single person that he helped on this earth,' Ally Lotti says.

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, broke her silence one week after his sudden death.

During her appearance at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Monday, December 16, Lotti, 27, took the stage to pay tribute to the late rapper, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins.

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth,” she told the crowd at the Banc of California Stadium. “He literally loved every single one of you guys.”

“There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you, ” she added.

Lotti went on to explain that the “Lucid Dreams” star was notorious for making the best out of every situation.

“He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life — he would tell you every time he saw you — and change that to a positive situation,” Lotti said. “Change that to 999. You’ve got to keep that in your heart.”

She and Higgins had been dating since November 2018, and at one point, Lotti referred to him as her “soulmate.” Likewise, Higgins once referred to her as the “most important woman in my life” — next to his mother.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Higgins died on Sunday, December 8, after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. According to the Cook County Medical examiner, he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A cause of death has been deferred pending a toxicology report, though sources claimed he swallowed a bunch of painkillers to hide them from police upon learning his luggage would be inspected at the airport.

The star was traveling to the city from Los Angeles to celebrate his 21st birthday with friends.

Higgins was laid to rest on Friday, December 13, in an open-casket funeral in Harvey, Illinois.