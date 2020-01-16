Show Me The Money! Jill Duggar’s Husband Slams TLC For Not Paying The Family For ‘Counting On’

Show Me The Money! Jill Duggar’s Husband Slams TLC For Not Paying The Family For ‘Counting On’ Derick Dillard also maintains father-in-law Jim Bob keeps all the cash for himself!

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is continuing his social media rampage against his in-laws and former TV home, TLC, after his family was dropped from their series Counting On.

In his most recent rants, Derick, 30, slammed the network for not paying him or his family for their contributions to the show, especially after accusing father-in-law Jim Bob of keeping all the Counting On cash for himself!

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Derick maintains Jill’s dad keeps the profits from the reality show and does not share them with his adult children and their spouses.

On Wednesday, January 16, Derick went into greater detail in the comment section from his most recent Instagram, while answering a follower’s question.

“So do you mean to say that none of the Duggar children ever got paid for being on the show?” one follower asked in the comment section. “Or are you saying that you believed they weren’t paid enough for their efforts.”

In response, Derick explained that he and his wife originally joined Counting On as “volunteers” but he quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“It eventually became apparent that it wasn’t even volunteerism, because typically volunteerism assumes that you can leave without serious risks, such as legal/financial threats, in addition to the extreme emotional pressure from within and without your family, which unfortunately end with painful burning of bridges just so that you can protect your family,” the father-of-two explained.

The emotional statement comes on the heels of his accusations that famous father Jim Bob was the only member of the family to have a contract with the network.

“It was presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form of reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc … but not any actual pay on top of that,” he previously wrote.

As Radar has reported, Derick and Jill were axed from the show after he made controversial comments about transgender teen Jazz Jennings. But Derick maintains he actually quit the reality show, in a move that would be “best” for his family.

In order to still provide for his family, Derick previously revealed he has a part-time job working as a Grubhub delivery man.