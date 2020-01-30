Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Missing Connecticut Mom’s Estranged Husband Fotis Dulos Dies After Suicide Attempt He leaves behind mystery of what happened to his wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband charged with the murder of missing Connecticut mom, Jennifer Dulos, has died two days after he attempted to commit suicide, his layer, Norm Pattis, confirmed.

Fotis had been in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where he was receiving treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fotis tried to take his life at his Farmington home on January 28, the same day an emergency hearing had been scheduled in state Superior Court in Stamford, where a judge was expected to revoke Fotis’ $6 million bond.

In a court filing Thursday, Pattis said a note had been found in Fotis Dulos’ suburban home in which he “declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the state has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it.”

As Radar reported previously, Fotis, 52, his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, and his close friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, 54, allegedly conspired to kill Jennifer and clean up the crime back in May 2019.

Fotis was officially charged last week with the murder of his 50-year-old wife. He was released from custody on Thursday, two days after his arrest in Connecticut, after being fitted with a GPS ankle monitor at Stamford Superior Court.

According to a 43-page warrant, Fotis attacked his wife on her kitchen sink and in her garage when she returned to her New Canaan, Connecticut home on the morning of May 24, 2019 after dropping off their children at school.

Fotis and Jennifer were going through a bitter divorce and custody battle at the time, and investigators believe Fotis “lay in wait for her” before “the crime and clean up,” and then allegedly got rid of her body by putting it in separate trash bags, which he dumped elsewhere.

Using surveillance footage, phone records and DNA analysis, officials were able to track Fotis’ alleged actions and whereabouts after the crime.

On the day of Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis and his ex-girlfriend Michelle were seen driving a Ford pickup truck that was dumping items “at over thirty locations.”

Police later recovered the trash bags which contained license plates registered to Fotis, bloody clothing and blood-stained kitchen sponges. The blood matched Jennifer’s DNA. But her body was never found.