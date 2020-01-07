Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos’ Husband Arrested On Murder Charge ‘We welcome this fight, because we think we will win it,’ says Fotis Dulos’ lawyer.

On Tuesday, January 7, Connecticut state police arrested Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, on a murder charge.

According to the New York Post, lawyer Kent Mawhinney was also arrested on a charge to commit murder.

Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, revealed police anticipate making two more arrests in the case.

“I’m told by a reliable source, though I have not yet seen the warrant, that two other people are being arrested this morning, as well, and I’m not going to comment on their identities,” he said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jennifer and Fotis were going through a bitter divorce and custody battle when she dropped her children off at school on May 24 and vanished.

Investigators discovered a bloody shirt 50-year-old Jennifer may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance, but the mom-of-five’s body has never been found.

Fotis, 52, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, had been free on bail after police arrested them in June on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Fotis was hit with an additional tampering charge in September.

Authorities claimed in arrest warrants that surveillance video showed the pair disposing of clothing and other items in dozens of locations shortly after Jennifer went missing. Jennifer’s DNA allegedly was found on the seat of Fotis’ truck.

Fotis and Tronconis pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to CBS New York, Fotis is currently being held on a $6 million bond.

“I’m not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge,” said Pattis of Fotis’ Tuesday arrest.

“Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved… In a paradoxical way, we welcome this fight, because we think we will win it,” Pattis continued, in part. “In fact, we’re confident we will. And now we won’t have to speculate about what it looks like any longer.”