Fotis Dulos Rushed To Hospital With 'Low Pulse' After Suicide Attempt Following Murder Charge

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband charged with the murder of missing Connecticut mom, Jennifer Dulos, has reportedly tried to kill himself, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he’s en route to the hospital with a pulse.

Fotis’ criminal attorney, Norm Pattis, revealed disturbing details of the incident.

“I am told that he has attempted to take his own life. But I’m told he is on route to the hospital and has a pulse,” Fotis’ attorney Norm Pattis exclusively told Radar. “Whether it’s a low pulse or not, I don’t know. But there is no confirmation he died.”

Fotis apparently tried to take his life at his Farmington home. The suicide attempt comes after word that an emergency hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 in state Superior Court in Stamford, where a judge was expected to revoke Fotis’ $6 million bond.

As Radar reported previously, Fotis, 52, his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, and his close friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, 54, allegedly conspired to kill Jennifer and clean up the crime back in May 2019.

Fotis was officially charged last week with the murder of his 50-year-old wife. He was released from custody on Thursday, two days after his arrest in Connecticut, after being fitted with a GPS ankle monitor at Stamford Superior Court.

According to a 43-page warrant, Fotis attacked his wife on her kitchen sink and in her garage when she returned to her New Canaan, Connecticut home on the morning of May 24, 2019 after dropping off their children at school.

Fotis and Jennifer were going through a bitter divorce and custody battle at the time, and investigators believe Fotis “lay in wait for her” before “the crime and clean up,” and then allegedly got rid of her body by putting it in separate trash bags, which he dumped elsewhere.

Using surveillance footage, phone records and DNA analysis, officials were able to track Fotis’ alleged actions and whereabouts after the crime.

On the day of Jennifer’s disappearance Fotis and his ex-girlfriend Michelle were seen driving a Ford pickup truck that was dumping items “at over thirty locations.”

Police later recovered the trash bags which contained license plates registered to Fotis, bloody clothing and blood-stained kitchen sponges. The blood matched Jennifer’s DNA. But her body was never found.