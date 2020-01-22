Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who is involved in a bitter lawsuit with Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology on allegations of stalking and harassment, is claiming they killed her beloved dog.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Bixler alleged that now her second dog, Biscuit was poisoned. In 2018, her dog Ethel died from mysterious circumstances after the vet ruled that her throat was ruptured.

“They packed rat poison into raw meat. We kept finding it and didn’t realize,” Bixler claimed to Radar. “My husband took a picture of one and my baby German Shepherd we rescued to help us heal from the last murder.”

A distraught Bixler said veterinarians confirmed her worst nightmare.

“The team of vets and the ASPCA poison control team of vets identified it as the most lethal block of rat poison.”

Bixler adds that she now is living in fear that something could happen to her children.

“There was no saving her…. my twin boys could have handled it. My twin boys could have been poisoned! I am… I’m so broken.”

On Tuesday, January 22, Bixler posted a photo of Biscuit on Instagram, with the caption: “Scientology and Danny Masterson have now murdered two of my sweet baby dogs…Baby Ethel, please take care of our little Biskey til we all meet again…. How many times can a heart break?”

Her husband, Cedric Bixler Zavala, had posted a disturbing photo four hours prior of what appears to be a lump of raw meat next to rat poison.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal,” Zavala wrote. “This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Radar that the District Attorney’s office has opened an investigation into the incident.

“As of January 10th, 2020, we had a case at the D.A.’s office, under review,” a spokesperson for the LAPD told Radar.

In a statement to Radar, The Church of Scientology fiercely denied these accusations:

“These claims are completely false and insane. The Bixlers have fabricated the most outrageous lies and are now using Instagram as a channel for their latest hallucinatory publicity stunt.”

Radar has also reached out to Masterson’s rep for comment.

“I’m not very strong,” Bixler hopelessly added. “They warned me back then they’d destroy me. They did. They did. And for four years I’ve been screaming for help and no one cares.”

As Radar previously reported, Bixler, along with three other women have accused the That ’70s Show star of sexual assault and filed a lawsuit against him and the Church of Scientology on August 14, 2019. The civil lawsuit claims that both parties engaged in stalking, physical invasion of privacy and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other things.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is still investigating claims that Masterson raped her along with three other women.

Masterson and the Church of Scientology have vehemently denied all allegations.