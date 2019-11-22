Scientology Claims Leader David Miscavige Not Properly Served In Danny Masterson Lawsuit The actor & church's chairman were accused of harassing & stalking women.

The Church of Scientology is attempting to distance leader David Miscavige from a harassment lawsuit stemming from actor Danny Masterson’s sexual assault scandal.

In California court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, three witnesses filed declarations on November 18, 2019 to say that the Chairman of the Board could not be served in the lawsuit, and therefore should not be a defendant.

Specifically, they argued that Celebrity Centre (CC) — a Scientology church that caters to celebrities — was not run by or managed by Miscavige, so he should not have been served at the location.

According to the filing, the receptionist of Celebrity Centre, Lewis Miranda, claimed that the man who attempted to serve Miscavige with papers did not specify who he was delivering them to, or where the documents were meant to be served.

“The Man insisted that he had to deliver the papers at 6331 Hollywood Boulevard. He then placed several documents on the security desk in front of me and left the building,” Miranda wrote. “During the conversation on October 10, 2019, the Man never mentioned Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International or Religious Technology Center or indicated that he was delivering anything for Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International or Religious Technology Center.”

Miranda continued: “During the conversation on October 10, 2019, the Man never mentioned David Miscavige or Daniel Masterson or indicated that he was delivering anything for Mr. Miscavige or Mr. Masterson.”

The second declaration came from a security officer and secretary at Celebrity Centre, Margaret Marmolejo, who also identified herself as the “designated Custodian of Records for CC.”

“David Miscavige is not a Director of CC,” Marmolejo wrote in the declaration. “Mr. Miscavige is not the president, chief executive officer, or other head of CC, and is not the vice president, secretary or assistant secretary, treasurer or assistant treasurer, controller or chief financial officer, or general manager of CC. Mr. Miscavige holds no corporate position at CC and is not authorized by CC to receive or accept service of process.”

Finally, an attorney representing Celebrity Centre declared that no one from his team had been served.

“Plaintiffs and their counsel have not served me or my office with any papers or pleadings pertaining to this case or the Haney Case.”

Following all three declarations, a “motion to quash service of summons” was filed to excuse Miscavige from the case.

Tony Ortega was the first to report the update.

As Radar readers know, a lawsuit was filed in August 2019 by Chrissie Carnell Bixler and three other women accusing Masterson, Miscavige and the church of stalking and harassment, stemming from sexual assault allegations against the That 70’s Show actor. (Masterson has vehemently denied all sexual assault and harassment claims.)

A hearing on the motion to quash service of summons is scheduled for February 4, 2020.

As Radar has reported, Miscavige is also involved in another lawsuit.

Former Scientology member Valerie Haney sued him and the church for false imprisonment, kidnapping, stalking, libel, slander, constructive invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, failure to pay minimum wage, failure to provide days of rest and meal periods, fraudulent inducement of employment, negligent misrepresentation and negligence.

Miscavige was served in the scathing lawsuit on October 10, 2019. A motion to quash service of summons and complaint and to strike plaintiff’s proof of service as fraudulent was also filed in the case.

A hearing on motion to quash service of summons has been set for January 30, 2020 in this separate case.