Brandon Jenner Gets Engaged To His Pregnant Galpal As They Expect Twins Caitlyn's son will marry Cayley Stoker after divorcing first wife Leah.

Brandon Jenner just got engaged to his baby-mama-to-be Cayley Stoker.

Caitlyn‘s son, 38, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, January 25.

“It’s official ❤️💍💍❤️,” Brandon simply wrote alongside a video.

In the clip, he and Cayley, who are expecting twins, smile, laugh, and hold each other and dance around a room.

His friends and followers quickly took to the comment section to congratulate them.

As RadarOnline.com reported in August, the couple announced Cayley is pregnant with their twins.

The news came less than a year after Brandon and first wife Leah Felder announced that they were divorcing. The couple released a joint statement about their split in September 2018.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all,” wrote Brandon and Leah in a statement. “After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship.”

The former married couple share one daughter, Eva, 4.

As Radar readers know, Brandon and Leah, both musicians, garnered their own fan base after making guest appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so the split announcement came as a shock.

Now Brandon is thrilled to be having more kids with another woman, Cayley, who is a beloved Malibu native.

Along with recent baby bump photos of Cayley, he wrote as a caption, “I feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Brandon also told PEOPLE, “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

He and Cayley shared their baby news with Eva.

“We told her together,” Brandon shared. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Brandon, whose mother is actress/songwriter Linda Thompson, has said, “Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible. It was a process, and it took some time to finalize.”

The hunk appears to be following in the footsteps of his transgender parent Caitlyn, who had kids and divorced their mothers while still known as Bruce.

However, sources have previously told Radar that Brandon’s relationship with his Caitlyn is strained.