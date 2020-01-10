Brian Michael Rini, the man who claimed to be a boy who went missing at age 6, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Rini, 24, will subsequently serve one year of probation following his sentence. He is sentenced to time served, which will include any jail time dating back to his April 4, 2019 arrest.

The Ohio man learned of his sentence after he pleaded not guilty to identify theft and lying to FBI agents. The latter charge was dropped.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Rini confronted police, claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen, the son of Amy Pitzen, who was found dead of self-inflicted wounds in a motel room in Illinois. As written in her suicide note, Amy claimed he was in safe hands and warned police they “would never find him.”

The boy’s family spent years being “hopeful” of a reunion, and believed after years of sightings and false alarms, they might have finally ended their years-long search for Pitzen.

But investigators later revealed the DNA sample didn’t belong to Timmothy, but rather Rini.