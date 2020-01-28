Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian & Kylie Jenner For Taking Dream On Helicopter Ride Before Kobe Bryant Crash Cosmetic mogul admitted she often flew with her family in the same chopper.

Blac Chyna is not letting anything go amid her nasty custody battle with Rob Kardashian.

Months after Rob, 32, and sister Kylie Jenner took Dream for a helicopter ride to celebrate her birthday, Chyna, 31, shared a statement accusing them of putting her daughter in danger without consulting her.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

After Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that killed seven others in Calabasas, California, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, expressed her sadness on social media and admitted that she often flew in that same helicopter, with that same pilot, Ara Zobayan. “He was such a nice man,” she noted.

According to Rob’s Instagram, he and Kylie took Dream, 3, on a ride in the chopper to celebrate the toddler’s third birthday in November 2019 — and according to Chyna, she knew nothing about it.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again,” her lawyer continued. “Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”