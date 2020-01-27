Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner has revealed she has a very personal connection to the helicopter pilot who was flying the doomed flight that killed Kobe Bryant and his young daughter.

“Rest in peace and prayers to these families. I still can’t believe this,” Kylie 22, wrote on social media on Monday, January 27.

The cosmetics billionaire then made a shocking revelation.

“This is the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara [Zobayan],” Kylie noted. “He was such a nice man.”

In fact, the reality star recently had taken her niece Dream on a ride in the doomed chopper to celebrate the toddler’s third birthday in November.

“Hold your loved ones close,” Kylie ended her social media message.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the helicopter pilot, famed Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six others lost their lives on Sunday morning, January 26, when the helicopter they were traveling in to a practice basketball game crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles County Coroner told Radar in a statement that only three bodies have so far been recovered over the 24 hours following the tragedy.

“Yesterday afternoon, investigators recovered three bodies from the helicopter wreckage located in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas,” the LA coroner said.

“However, efforts were suspended due to darkness and safety concerns. Last night, the bodies retrieved from the site were transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center for identification and examination,” the coroner noted.

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

He is survived by his four daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, and his wife, Vanessa, 37.