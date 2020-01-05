Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie's Golden Boy Son Maddox Gets Nickname At South Korean College See the moniker he goes by after leaving her nest for miserable dorm room!

Angelina Jolie‘s oldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt has a new nickname at his South Korean University, according to Page Six.

“He’s called Ducks Hu,” his proud grandfather, Jon Voight, said at a pre-Golden Globes party, without spelling out the name.

“They have their names in South Korea, from their language. And it’s a perfect name for him: Ducks.”

Voight, 81, told Page Six at the Gold Meets Golden event at Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills that he’s not sure why they picked that name, “But it’s a cute thing, isn’t it?”

Maddox, 18, began studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea in August.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed last year that Maddox had gone from his mom’s mansion to a cramped, uncomfortable dorm room!

As Radar readers know, Angelina, 44, said she wasn’t “feeling very strong” after tearfully sending golden boy Maddox off to college in the fall.

Angelina has gone through a nasty divorce from Brad Pitt which isn’t quite final—and she got emotional as she left Maddox at his college dorm in South Korea.

Angelina told onlookers at Yonsei University in a video obtained by Radar that it was the day “I drop him off,” and candidly told the crowd, “I know, I’m trying not to cry.”

She returned to Los Angeles and hung out with her son Pax, 16, and later took her younger four children Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, to Disneyland.

Angelina has told reporters about Maddox attending the South Korean university, “The school is so wonderful and we’re so proud that he’s there. And it’s a great university and I’m just amazed I have a son who’s that smart.”

She adopted him from Cambodia when he was just seven months old.

The beauty and Brad, 56, tied the knot after many years together and raising six children. But in September 2016, they split after two years of marriage.

Maddox was Angelina’s man of the house, sources told Radar, but now it’s time for him to focus on his studies far away.

This Saturday, the Maleficent star was seen shopping with twins Knox and Vivienne at a Los Angeles mall.

The day before, Angelina was out at the Grove with daughters Zahara and Shiloh.

According to Hollywood Life, Jolie arranged to stay in Los Angeles for the holidays, so the kids could spend some quality time with Brad.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is set to be a presenter with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony tonight.