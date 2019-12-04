Former 'Southern Charm' Star Ashley Jacobs Disses Ex Thomas Ravenel In New Beau Post 'Found someone close to my own age!!' she exults on social media.

Southern Charm alums Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel‘s relationship ended badly, and now she’s taken a cruel shot at him.

Jacobs, the former galpal of Ravenel, wished her new boyfriend Mike Appel a happy birthday on Instagram and alluded to her much older ex in the process.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the reality star and nurse, 34, posted a loving photo of herself with young Appel and wrote in the pointed caption, “Found someone close to my own age!! And our birthdays are just a day a part! Happy birthday to this cutie♥️ Thanks for making me smile!!”

Her shade was clear as Ravenel is 57, more than twenty years older than Jacobs.

Jacobs also dedicated an Instagram story to Appel, writing alongside a blue heart emjoi, “You were born, and the world became a better place. Happy birthday you stud muffin!!!”

Appel is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of Related Garments, “a matching themed apparel company that focuses on creating designer undergarments that are coordinated,” according to his LinkedIn account.

Jacobs dated former co-star Ravenel for a year but they broke up in August 2018, with the businessman accusing her of cheating on him.

She’s denied being unfaithful to Ravenel.

“He’s hurting and he knew that would be the only way to get to me. I just laughed at it. I just laughed at it like, ‘Oh, God. So dramatic!’” she told Page Six of Ravenel’s claims at the time.

Jacobs denied rumors she dated a married man after Ravenel.

As RadarOnline.com reported last year, Jacobs said after splitting from Ravel, “I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

But viewers saw Jacobs and Ravenel’s train wreck relationship play out on camera.

Both left Southern Charm but Jacobs returned to the show briefly this year.

In September 2018, Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a former nanny accused him of rape. After the arrest, he lost his job on the reality show.

This October, Radar learned that Ravenel had reached a $125,000 settlement with Nanny Dawn, 44.

Ravenel agreed to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

In September, Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in the assault case. He received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.

The former Southern Charm star also reached a custody agreement concerning his two children with his ex, Kathryn Dennis.

Jacobs was known for insulting Dennis on the show when she was romantically involved with Ravenel after he split from his baby mama.

She told Entertainment Tonight this summer how her relationship with the former politician had played out, saying, “I went back a few times to [Charleston, South Carolina to] visit him and I thought, could I make this work? This is a great town, I’m a registered nurse. I can work wherever I want … I know someone who has an in, not into the reality TV show, but has an in into a town where I can kind of sit back and let him take me around, and show me the best places to live, the best places to eat. And, I like this person.”

But Jacobs noted of being on the show and feuding with Dennis, “It was dark, and it was really lonely….I lost a lot of weight. I wasn’t taking care of myself mentally … I suffered from depression, situational depression.”

Jacobs said her family didn’t approve of her seeing Ravenel: “They were very disappointed in my decision, and so the only person I had was Thomas. He was my support system, we were really in the trenches together … I stayed by his side because I needed his support, because I wasn’t getting support from anyone else, not even my family.”

However, Jacobs said that the charges against Ravenel were shocking and marred their love: “I mean, if you’re dating someone and there’s allegations [against them], you can imagine just that in itself [takes a toll]. It concerned everyone that was close to me. That was really difficult. That’s not normal.

“It wasn’t meant to be,” Jacobs concluded.