Sarah Ferguson Defends Meghan Markle Amid Royal Family Feud: ‘I Have Been In Her Shoes’ ‘It must be hard,' the Duchess of York said, 'and I can relate to her.'

Following the royal tension that ensued Meghan Markle‘s confessions about her experience in Buckingham Palace, Sarah Ferguson is on her side.

In a recently published interview with Vogue Arabia, the Duchess of York confessed she “can relate” to the Duchess of Sussex.

“I know what Meghan is going through,” Ferguson confessed.

“It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her,” she said. “I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?”

The 60-year old royal continued, “There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it.”

As Radar readers know, Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35 gave emotionally raw interviews for the TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey during their official visit there with 6-month-old son Archie in September.

In the ABC broadcast, Meghan shared her experience with the mediaas a new wife and mother.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” she said.

At the time, she admitted that her British friends expressed their concerns about her relationship with Harry, warning that the British tabloids would “destroy” her life.

But as an American, she said, she “very naively didn’t get it.”

Meghan continued, adding that her husband and son have helped her get through the bullying.

“When people are saying things that are just untrue, and they are being told they are untrue but they are allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel that’s OK and that is different from just scrutiny,” she said. “I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It is really hard to understand what it’s like. The good thing is that I have got my baby and I have got my husband and they are the best.”

While the Duchess of York seems to empathize with the former Suits actress, Queen Elizabeth was so “horrified” by their vulnerability and honesty they displayed at their expense, she “stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” a source previously told Radar.

Prince William was also furious with his brother’s confession that they have “good days” and “bad days” and “don’t see each other as much as we used to.”