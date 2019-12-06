Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years ‘Clean & Sober’ After Prison Release ‘You are an inspiration honey,’ says ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s wife, Lauren Pesce.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating four years of sobriety!

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Thursday, December 5 to share a touching post about his milestone.

“Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober,” he captioned a shot of him looking dapper in a light grey tailored suit, black tie and matching shoes.

“So proud of you brother ❤️🙏🏽” costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the post.

“Copying me again,” costar Vinny Guadagnino joked.

“You are an inspiration honey 👏🏼 so proud to call you my husband,” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, added.

Fans recall that before Sorrentino, 37, committed to his sobriety, he battled an alcohol and prescription pill addiction. In 2012 he even checked himself into rehab at the Cirque Lodge for several weeks, admitting to excessive use of Xanax and Ambien. A source told RadarOnline.com at the time that the reality star was having trouble sleeping due to the alleged cocktail of drugs that was constantly in his system.

After years of struggling with his addiction issues, however, Sorrentino got clean. Now, he is focused on living a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“The Comeback is Always Greater than the Setback,” he captioned a video post of him working out at the gym earlier this month.

Readers know Sorrentino’s happy news comes three months after he was released from prison, where he spent eight months for tax evasion. The day he was released, he and Pesce, 34, had a “naked pizza party,” and conceived a baby. Sadly, Pesce revealed she suffered a miscarriage, but admitted they’re not giving up on expanding their family.