Lisa Marie Presley Slams Psychologist's Findings About Her Twins Amid Michael Lockwood Divorce Battle Doctor was ordered to check family’s mental health after drug & sexual abuse claims.

The bitter divorce and custody battle between Lisa Marie Presley and her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, just got nastier, as the “Lights Out” singer, 51, plans to challenge a court-appointed psychologist’s report regarding their twin daughters.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline, Presley said she “does not stipulate” to the results of the custody evaluation prepared by Dr. Mary Elizabeth Lund. In other words, Elvis Presley’s daughter doesn’t want the report to be admitted as evidence in her custody case against Lockwood, 58.

In March, a judge ordered Dr. Lund to look into the mental health of Presley, Lockwood and their twin girls, Finley and Harper, 11.

During these types of evaluations, the psychologist assigned to the case usually observes both parents alone and with the children, as well as other adults who spend a significant time with the girls, including nannies and teachers.

According to the court docs, Lund completed her report on November 19. The report has been sealed by the court but the judge will consider it when deciding on custody and visitation orders and determining what’s best for the children.

While it seems Presley disagrees with Lund’s findings, it is still unclear whether another psychologist could be brought in to conduct another evaluation.

In the meantime, the feuding exes will have the opportunity to make their case concerning who will have custody of the twins during a trial, which is set to begin on July 20, 2020.

The judge also told both parties that their trial briefs, witness lists and exhibits are due by July 8, 2020.

As Radar previously reported, Lockwood claimed Presley used their children as “bait” by trying to capture him on camera allegedly abusing the girls. As part of a 2016 child services investigation, Lockwood alleged Presley coached the girls to say that he touched them inappropriately.

Lockwood has denied all allegations.

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services filed a case in July 2016 and investigated both Presley and Lockwood for alleged sexual abuse and domestic violence — and Presley for substance abuse.

Meanwhile, Lockwood alleged Presley would snort so much cocaine she would stay awake for 11 days straight.

In an August 30, 2017 deposition, Presley admitted she abusing cocaine during the last three years of her marriage to Lockwood. “I had to go to rehab several times,” she said in the bombshell court documents obtained by Radar. “I was a mess. I couldn’t stop.”

The investigation against her was dismissed in 2018 due to lack of evidence. No criminal charges has been brought against Lockwood or Presley.