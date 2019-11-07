Lisa Marie Presley Terrified Elvis’ Love For Teen Girls Will Be Revealed In New Film The late rocker's daughter fears major 'backlash' in #MeToo era.

If Lisa Marie Presley has anything to do with Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis movie, she probably wants to have a little more conversation with her mother, Priscilla.

The King’s 51-year old daughter is concerned the Moulin Rouge director will focus too much on Elvis first dating her mom when Priscilla was just 14 years old, A.J. Benza claims in his Fame column.

“With today’s climate, Lisa Marie is concerned Luhrmnan will exploit that relationship, and there’ll be a huge backlash against her dad,” a source told Fame.

To make matters worse, Priscilla hasn’t spoken much with her daughter, but has taken a hands-on role on the upcoming film, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Sources said she’s opened her life to Luhrmann, and seems unafraid of how he’ll direct the film.

“Lisa Marie has been trying to have Priscilla really consider how much private information she gives, but it’s been a one-way conversation,” the source claimed.

Liza Minnelli Furious Over Renee Zellweger Oscar Buzz, Cancels Viewing Party

Liza Minnelli is on record saying she does not approve nor sanction Renee Zellweger’s portrayal of her mother, Judy Garland, in the biopic Judy. She’s also been public about not having anything to do with the making of the film, which focuses on the last year of Judy’s life in 1968, specifically her performances at The Talk of the Town in London, and her relationship with Mickey Deans.

But now Liza has taken her dislike a step further and canceled her annual Academy Awards get-together at her home.

“There’s good word of mouth that Renee will get the nomination and maybe a win,” a source told Fame. “Liza knows this and can’t bear the thought of having friends over and seeing what she considers is terrible depiction of her mother.”

Madonna Could Ban Booze From Las Vegas Concert

Madonna appears to have become much more conservative in her older age, and pals say she is a far cry from the carefree and dangerous days when she authored her Sex book and starred in her Truth or Dare film.

The Material Girl is banning alcohol in line with her devout religious belief in Kabbalah, an offshoot of Judaism, and thinking of imposing the same restrictions on fans at her concerts and even planned a road test at her September show at Las Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace.

“There was serious talk she was going to start a zero tolerance for alcohol aimed at her staff and fans, but cooler heads prevailed,” a source said. “But after a few talks with some rabbis, she’s seems certain at some point that she’ll want a dry house.”