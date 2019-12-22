Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lisa Marie Presley‘s trial date has been set in her bitter divorce from husband Michael Lockwood, according to The Blast.

New legal documents obtained by the website show that the judge in the estranged couple’s case has set a trial date for July 20, 2020.

And in the judge’s order, she set aside almost a month for the trial, which will go through August 10, 2020.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, another California judge previously ordered Lockwood to cough up $140,000 to pay for Presley’s attorney fees.

On Monday, December 16, Lockwood’s attorney, Gary Fishbein, was present on behalf of his client for the shocking ruling.

“The court finds respondent had proper notice and opportunity to be heard,” Judge Joseph Lipner said in an affidavit, which detailed that Lockwood must pay Presley $129,000 for her attorney’s fees and $11,801 in additional costs.

The ruling was likely a major financial blow to Lockwood, 58, since he already had been forced to sell all of his musical equipment to help fund the messy divorce.

Presley, 51, filed for divorce from Lockwood on June 24, 2016, after 10 years of marriage.

Last August, Lockwood told the court he had to stay at a Holiday Inn when he and Presley first separated and later couch-surfed for about two years.

Lockwood also claimed at the time that he was making up to $2,500 a month doing everything from working at a factory worker to teaching guitar.

As Radar recently reported, Lockwood now lives with his hairstylist fiancée Stephanie Hobgood.

Lockwood and Presley are still battling it out over custody of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

In 2016, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services reportedly investigated after Presley claimed Lockwood was inappropriate with their daughters.

The late Elvis Presley‘s daughter claimed she had found “disturbing photos” of the twin girls on her ex’s computer.

During the probe, Lockwood alleged Presley was “coaching” the children to accuse him of illegal acts.

He’s also accused Presley of substance abuse.

Both were investigated but the investigation was dismissed in 2017 due to lack of evidence. No criminal charges have ever been brought against either parent.

When contacted by Radar, Lockwood maintained he has never acted inappropriately around his children, while a source close to Presley noted she has been sober for two years.

However, the singer has recently had issues with her taxes, as Radar reported.

Presley’s devoted mother Priscilla has tried to bail her out of financial problems, a source said.

During Presley’s upcoming summer divorce trial, custody arrangements and child support will be decided.