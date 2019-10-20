Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Priscilla Presley Attends Animal Charity Event After Her Horse Dies At Graceland

Priscilla Presley attended the “Last Chance For Animals” 35th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 19, in Beverly Hills—just weeks after her horse died at Graceland.

Elvis’ former wife, 74, exclusively told Closer Weekly about her lifelong love for animals at the charity event, saying, “I rescued animals since I was 5 years old. They would come to me, I wouldn’t even have to look for them. Dogs or bunnies, I would bring them home. My father didn’t like it in the house so I would sneak them in my closet and have them stay the night in my closet.”

Priscilla also added of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 51, that having pets in their home created positive traits.

“You know what, it comes from the home, parents and especially when you have an animal, I think it’s very important for your children to grow up with animals to show compassion for them,” Priscilla said to Closer. “That they have feelings and not to be cruel with them and be patient with them.”

Equine magic has always cast a spell at Elvis’ Memphis estate.

Fans were devastated in September, when Priscilla wrote to fans, “After hearing the sad sad news from Graceland this morning that Max, one of our horses, had just passed, both my dogs Boz and little Ridley immediately rushed over to comfort me.

“I will miss Max tremendously. His story I will always hold dear to my heart,” she added.

Max, unlike many of the horses at Graceland, was not a descendant of Elvis’ prized equines. Rather, he came from a rescue unit called Sex Horses Saved and was brought to Woodland where he won the hearts of the Presleys.

After her horse tragedy, Priscilla attended a drug abuse prevention charity event red carpet in Beverly Hills on September 21.

Priscilla might have been thinking about her daughter Lisa Marie when celebrating the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention which works to help kids stay off drugs.

As Radar has reported, the King of Rock’s daughter has been having battles with both drugs and her finances.

In fact, Radar sources have said Priscilla has had to bail broke Lisa Marie out.

Through all the family issues, charity enthusiast Priscilla, who adores her granddaughters Finley and Harper, has kept her head held high.

