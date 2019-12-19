Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Ordered To Cough Up $140K In Attorney Fees The two split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage.

Things just took a turn for the worst for Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband.

A California judge has ordered Michael Lockwood to cough up $140,000 to pay for Presley’s attorney fees, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

On Monday, December 16, Lockwood’s attorney, Gary Fishbein, was present on behalf of his client for the shocking ruling.

“The court finds respondent had proper notice and opportunity to be heard,” Judge Joseph Lipner said in an affidavit, which detailed that Lockwood must pay Presley $129,000 for her attorney’s fees and $11,801 in additional costs.

Another hearing has been set for Friday morning, December 20.

The ruling will likely be a major financial blow to Lockwood, 58, since he already had been forced to sell all of his musical equipment to help fund the messy divorce.

Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood on June 24, 2016, after 10 years of marriage.

Last August, Lockwood told the court he had to stay at a Holiday Inn when he and Presley, 51, first separated and he later couch-surfed for about two years. Lockwood also revealed at the time he was making up to $2,500 a month doing everything from working at a factory worker to teaching guitar.

As Radar recently reported, Lockwood now lives with with his hairstylist fiancée, Stephanie Hobgood.

Lockwood and Presley are still battling it out over custody of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.