Kelly's Dirty Little Secret: Clarkson Reveals She Has Sex Every Night Before Bed & It's 'Not Weird' ‘It’s natural,’ the 'American Idol' alum said on her talk show.

Kinky talk!

Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her sex life with her husband Brandon Blackstock on her self-titled talk show.

During a round of “Ask Me Anything,” her mentee, The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli, asked a question that received a response many didn’t expect.

“What is the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?” she asked. “Is there one thing?”

Upon hearing the question, the host, 37, started laughing almost immediately before giving a censored, TV approved response.

“Well, Brynn, I was single for many years,” she said. “So, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural,” she concluded.

It’s not the first time Clarkson has talked about her sex life with Blackstock, 43.

In November 2017, she sat down with Redbook and alluded to their sexual chemistry.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet,” she told the magazine. “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer continued, “I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us.”

RadarOnline.com readers know things haven’t always been so great between Clarkson and Blackstock.

The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2013, but just two months into their marriage, their relationship was plagued with cheating allegations.

As Radar previously reported, two women told the website, The Dirty, that they had affairs with Blackstock since he started dating Clarkson in 2012.

Following the news, however, the singer took to Twitter to slam all claims her man was unfaithful.

“Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that’s he’s cheating on me. Stop with all the lying please,” the country superstar wrote on Twitter at the time.

“False rumors don’t bother me & Brandon but they do affect the lives of our 12 & 7 yr old.They’re kids & don’t get that people can print lies.”

Clarkson later went on to give birth to son Remington Alexander, 3, and River Rose, 5. She is also the stepmother to the Blackstock’s now 17-year-old daughter, Savannah, and 12-year-old son, Seth.