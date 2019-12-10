Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gwen Stefani Breaks Down In Tears On ‘The Voice’ Ahead Of Show Exit Singer won’t be returning as a coach for Season 18.

Gwen Stefani couldn’t contain her emotion while watching her final contestant perform during The Voice semifinals.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer broke down in tears listening to Rose Short’s performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” and even asked producers to stop filming as she struggled to respond to host Carson Daly when he asked her for feedback.

“I’m not ready. Oh my god, I’m crying,” Stefani, 50, said, covering her face.

“That was unbelievable. I’m so in awe of you. I’m so honored to work with you,” she told Short before yelling, “Cut the cameras! Oh my gosh.”

“It was moving, that’s why you’re crying,” Kelly Clarkson told Stefani as she continued shooing away the cameras and wiping her tears.

“You are a gift,” Clarkson, 37, then told Short. “I don’t care what happens on this show, you are so blessed.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Stefani also got emotional while speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the Monday, December 9 show. The tears came flowing when Stefani heard boyfriend Blake Shelton telling reporters about their romantic duet, “Nobody But You.” “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” he said.

“I’m a little bit of jerk to you still,” he joked, turning to Clarkson. “But I was a jerk to everybody… Look how nice I am now!”

Stefani also gushed about her man, admitting: “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that.”

The two have been going strong for four years now, and sources believe a wedding is in their near future.

“Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well — not to change the subject — but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him,” she continued.

Stefani’s teary TV breakdown comes after it was revealed the pop diva will not be returning as a coach for The Voice’s 18th season. Her departure comes as a shock to many fans who know Stefani was welcomed back to the show (after coaching during Season 9 and Season 12) following Adam Levine’s exit after Season 16.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.