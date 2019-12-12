Kidnap Victim Elizabeth Smart’s Parents Finalize Divorce After Dad’s Gay Confession ‘My love for Lois and everyone in my family is eternal,’ Ed says.

Elizabeth Smart’s parents have finalized their divorce, six months after the kidnap victim’s dad came out as gay, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Readers know Ed filed for divorce from his wife of 34 years, Lois, on July 5, writing in a Facebook statement that he had recently come to acknowledge and accept his sexual orientation.

“My faith is strong, and unwavering, however, after considerable study, prayer and pondering I have come to a change in my beliefs. It is because of this change, that I can finally acknowledge and accept my orientation. Had I not had a change in my beliefs, I would have likely remained closeted the rest of my life,” he wrote. “As an openly gay man, the church is not a place where I find solace any longer. It is not my responsibility to tell the church, its members or its leadership what to believe about the rightness or wrongness of being LGBTQ.”

In his note, Ed, 64, also apologized to Lois, 62, calling her a “loyal wife, and extraordinary mother.”

“I deeply regret the excruciating pain this has caused her. Hurting her was never my intent. While our marriage will end, my love for Lois and everyone in my family is eternal,” he wrote.

The pair finalized their divorce in Salt Lake County Court in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to legal documents obtained by various outlets.

While Elizabeth, 32, has yet to comment on the news, readers know she is standing by both her parents as they move in different directions.

“My parents taught me as a young child that they would love me unconditionally no matter what happened,” Elizabeth said in a statement after her dad’s reveal. “While I am deeply saddened by their separation, nothing could change my love and admiration for them both. Their decisions are very personal. As such, I will not pass judgment and rather am focusing on loving and supporting them and the other members of my family.”

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Ed revealed his daughter — who was kidnapped in 2002 and abused and tortured for nine months before being rescued by police at a grocery store — was extremely supportive when he told her the news. “Elizabeth’s comment was, ‘Dad, I didn’t come home to lose you, and I want you in my life,’” he said.

They have since been spotted spending quality time together as a family.