Cara Delevingne posted a sweet birthday message to girlfriend Ashley Benson, confirming, once and for all, that they are still very much together.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” the model wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of them together and of Benson, 30, alone.

“It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson,” Delevingne, 27, concluded.

The Pretty Little Liars star turned 30 on Wednesday, December 18.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Delevingne shocked fans earlier this month when her Twitter account shared a tweet reading, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The message was deleted minutes later, as were a string of other bizarre tweets on the star’s feed. Neither Delevingne nor Benson acknowledged the incident, which prompted fans to believe the Suicide Squad star was hacked. Though some fans worried the beloved couple had called it quits, Delevingne has now made it clear they’re in it for the long haul.

Benson and Delevigne have been going strong since May 2018, and have already reportedly moved in together. Though they’ve remained low-key about their relationship, they’ve been caught showing sweet PDA on various dates, and often gush about each other on social media.

The two went Instagram official on June 14, in honor of Gay Pride, when Delevingne posted a steamy video of them making out. After that, she admitted at the TrevorLIVE Gala that they had just celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“I also have a very special woman is this room, and you know who you are,” she said during her speech at the event. “She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you Sprinkles.”

Various stars have congratulated Benson on her birthday. The Olsen twins even posted a video in which they said, “Happy birthday” in unison. “Dreams do come true,” Benson captioned the clip after sharing it on her own Instagram.