Zendaya Skips Giuliana Rancic On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 4 Years After Scandal The 'Euphoria' actress refuses to be interviewed by the E! News host.

Zendaya is still not here for Giuliana Rancic.

During the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, the star skipped over the E! News commentator while walking the red carpet in her stunning black dress.

The Euphoria actress, 23, who won two awards that night, strutted for the cameras solo while Brad Goreski and the other reporters gushed over her elegant outfit.

She flashed a few smiles but did not stop for interviews.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, it’s been four years since Rancic, 45, was kicked out of E! for making controversial comments about Zendaya.

At the time, the former Fashion Police host made fun of the singer’s dreadlocked Oscars hair, saying: “She’s in such a tiny frame that this hair to me overwhelms her, like I feel like she smells like patchouli oil or weed, yeah, maybe weed.”

Rancic got slammed for her controversial comments, and was slowly let go from the network.

Zendaya, meanwhile, told Page Six that Rancic’s comments only “empowered me to continue to break down boundaries and to expand the mold of what beautiful is to people.”

Ever since, Zendaya has refused to let Rancic interview her, an insider once told Radar, and has even declined multiple opportunities to co-host for the network.

In 2018, three years after the drama, Rancic returned to E!, only to announce her exit again last month.

“Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time,” she wrote on an Instagram post on October 23.

Rancic added that she will still make guest appearances at E! and will continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet.