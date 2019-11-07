Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are going to be home for the holidays. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Chrisley Knows Best star’s request to travel to the Caribbean for Thanksgiving has been denied by a judge in their tax evasion case.

In an oral order filed in District Court of Georgia on Wednesday, November 6, Judge Janet F. King denied their Unopposed Motion To Temporarily Amend Travel Conditions Of Release.

“A standard condition of pretrial release is that a defendant surrender to the U.S. Probation Office his or her passport and any other travel documents with the understanding that, while federal felony charges are pending, travel outside of the U.S. is prohibited, especially in the absence of extraordinary circumstances,” the court order read. “The condition is set to ensure that a defendant remains within the authority of the court to secure his or her appearance throughout the pendency of the charges. Travel outside the U.S. places a defendant beyond that authority.”

Judge King continued, “The request to travel outside of the U.S. presented by Defendants simply does not present extraordinary circumstances.”

As Radar broke, Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, requested to travel from Nashville, Tennessee to Grand Cayman Island from Saturday, November 23, 2019 through Friday, November 29, 2019 to “celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their children and grandchild.”

The reality stars explained how they would be traveling by commercial air and staying at a resort condominium. The flight and housing details were to be provided to the supervising Pretrial Services Officer. They requested to temporarily obtain their passports for the trip and to return them on Monday, December 2.

The Government and U.S. Pretrial Services Officer had no objection to the request before the judge’s decision.

As Radar has extensively reported, the two were charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion on Tuesday, August 13.

According to the indictment, they failed to file federal tax returns or pay income for taxes for the 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 tax years.

The Government provided emails in the indictment to help charge the stars and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In one email example, “co-conspirator A” allegedly sent an email with an attachment to a bank that claimed Todd had $4,000,000 at Merrill Lynch.

When the employee requested account statements, co-conspirator A allegedly sent Todd a bank statement claiming they had $776,509.52. In response, Todd allegedly told Co-conspirator A, “You are a f**king [genius]!!!! Just make it show 4 mill.”

The indictment claimed Todd and Julie did not have a Merrill Lynch bank account at the time. Banks issued them millions of dollars in loans, which they allegedly used for their personal benefit.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence.