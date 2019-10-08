Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not So Fast! Todd & Julie Chrisley Still Facing 12 Tax Evasion Charges The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars have been cleared of $2 million state charge.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been cleared of a $2 million state tax evasion charge against them – but the Chrisley Knows Best stars aren’t off the hook. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the federal tax evasion case against them remains ongoing.

The Georgia Department of Revenue cleared Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, of tax evasion after a two-year investigation, E! News reported. They were accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016.

It was determined that the couple had over-paid the state in four of those years and owed nothing for the other four years. The reality stars have a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd told E! News in a statement. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

But while they were reportedly cleared of state tax evasion, they still have a staggering amount of federal legal issues.

As Radar reported, Todd and Julie were charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion on Tuesday, August 13.

A source confirmed to Radar that the federal charges against them remain.

In the bombshell indictment, the Government provided emails that helped charge the reality stars and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In one example, “co-conspirator A” allegedly sent an email to a bank that had an attachment that claimed Todd had $4,000,000 at Merrill Lynch. When the employee requested account statements, co-conspirator A sent Todd a bank statement claiming they had $776,509.52. In response, Todd allegedly told Co-conspirator A, “You are a f**king [genius]!!!! Just make it show 4 mill.”

The indictment alleged Todd and Julie did not have a Merrill Lynch bank account at the time. As a result, banks issued them millions of dollars in loans, which they allegedly used for their personal benefit.

The couple recently asked the court to transfer counts 9 and 10 from Georgia to Tennessee.

The ninth count is a “conspiracy” charge that accuses the couple of defrauding the government when “they acted to hide income from the IRS; impede the IRS’ ability to determine their income; failed to timely file tax returns; and spent money on personal expenditures rather than paying their taxes.” The tenth count is tax evasion.

A pretrial conference has been set for October 22, 2019.