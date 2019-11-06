Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Todd Chrisley Begs Court To Allow Luxe Caribbean Vacation Amid Tax Evasion Case The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star & wife Julie are facing 12 counts of fraud.

Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly didn’t pay their taxes – but money is no option when it comes to a lavish Thanksgiving vacation! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Chrisley Knows Best stars are requesting permission to travel out of the country for the holiday.

In court papers obtained from District Court of Georgia, Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, filed an Unopposed Motion To Temporarily Amend Travel Conditions of Release on Tuesday, November 5.

“Defendants respectfully request permission to travel from Nashville, Tennessee to Grand Cayman Island for the period Saturday, November 23, 2019 through Friday, November 29, 2019 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their children and grandchild,” the court papers read. “The family will be traveling by commercial air and will be staying at a resort condominium.”

The flight itinerary and housing details will be provided to the supervising Pretrial Services Officer. They are asking to temporarily obtain their passports for the purpose of the trip. They will return the passports on Monday, December 2.

The Government and U.S. Pretrial Services Officer have no objection to the request. A judge has yet to sign off on the request.

As Radar readers know, the reality stars were charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion on Tuesday, August 13.

In regards to their Conditions of Release, they were ordered to surrender their passports to United States Pretrial Services. Another condition is they must seek permission to travel from the United States and give advance notice of travel plans.

In the indictment, the Government provided emails that helped charge the parents and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In one example, “co-conspirator A” allegedly sent an email to a bank that had an attachment that claimed Todd had $4,000,000 at Merrill Lynch. When the employee requested account statements, co-conspirator A sent Todd a bank statement claiming they had $776,509.52. In response, Todd allegedly told Co-conspirator A, “You are a f**king [genius]!!!! Just make it show 4 mill.”

The indictment claimed Todd and Julie did not have a Merrill Lynch bank account at the time. Banks issued them millions of dollars in loans, which they allegedly used for their personal benefit as a result.

They also failed to file federal tax returns or pay income for taxes for the 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 tax years, according to the indictment.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence.