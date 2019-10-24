Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Todd’s Nightmare: New Emails Uncovered In Chrisley Tax Evasion Case A ‘substantial amount of data’ was obtained after a warrant was issued.

Although Todd and Julie Chrisley have been cleared of a state tax evasion charge against them, their 12-count federal tax evasion case is moving forward. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Government has obtained “substantial amounts of data” to possibly be used against the Chrisley Knows Best stars.

At the Tuesday, October 22 Pretrial Conference, it was revealed that the Government just produced “substantial amounts of data obtained by warrant from two email service providers.”

“The Court ordered the Government to disclose, by December 20, 2019, the specific emails that the Government believes falls within the scope of the warrant as items to be searched for, or, even if outside the scope of the warrant, quality as evidence that the Government should be able to use under the plain view doctrine,” court papers by Radar obtained from Georgia Northern District Court read.

The Chrisleys deadline for filing any pre-trial motions specifically related to the two email service provider warrants was extended to February 28, 2020. Their deadline for filing all other pretrial motions is extended to December 20, 2019.

The Government will also identify any experts it intends to use by December 20, 2019. The Defendants have until February 28, 2020 to disclose any defense experts.

Only attorneys were present at the hearing. A Pretrial Conference has been set for April 14, 2020.

As Radar reported, Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, were charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion on Tuesday, August 13.

In the indictment, the Government provided emails that helped charged the reality stars and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In one example, “co-conspirator A” allegedly sent an email to a bank that had an attachment that claimed Todd had $4,000,000 at Merrill Lynch. When the employee requested account statements, co-conspirator A sent Todd a bank statement claiming they had $776,509.52. In response, Todd allegedly told Co-conspirator A, “You are a f**king [genius]!!!! Just make it show 4 mill.”

The indictment claimed Todd and Julie did not have a Merrill Lynch bank account at the time. Banks issued them millions of dollars in loans, which they allegedly used for their personal benefit as a result.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence.

The reality stars received good news earlier this month when the Georgia Department of Revenue cleared Todd and Julie of tax evasion after a two-year-investigation. The couple was accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016.