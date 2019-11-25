Change Of Heart! Beck Says He Is 'Not A Scientologist' After Years Of Association With The Religion

Singer Beck has declared he is not a Scientologist after years of being associated with the Church of Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While on a press tour to promote his new project Hyperspace, the musician – who is the son of Canadian composer and long time Scientologist David Campbell – stopped by The Sydney Morning Herald where he made the shocking announcement.

“I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it,” Beck told the Herald.

He acknowledges his father’s ties to the religion, but he clarified that his focus has primarily been on music.

“I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing,” he continued. “I think it’s just something people ran with.”

Beck, 49, disavowing the Church of Scientology comes after years of being affiliated with well known Scientologists. Aside from his father, he was previously married to Marissa Ribisi, twin sister of actor Giovanni Ribisi, both whom are well known for their involvement with the religion.

In 2008, when he spoke to Spin magazine, he seemed to reject the religion, while acknowledging he’s learned some things from it.

“I’m not that aware of what the perception is. My father was doing Scientology in the ’60s, so it’s something that has been around for most of my life,” he told Spin. “But the only time I hear anything negative about it is in interviews. In the real world, people I know, they don’t give a (expletive). I was raised celebrating Jewish holidays, and I consider myself Jewish. But I’ve read books on Scientology and drawn insights from that.”

