Sam Hunt Apologizes For ‘Poor And Selfish Decision’ After DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Apologizes For ‘Poor And Selfish Decision’ After DUI Arrest ‘Drinkin’ Too Much’ country singer claims ‘it won’t happen again.’

Country singer Sam Hunt apologized after his DUI arrest, saying he was sorry for the “poor and selfish decision.”

The “Drinkin Too Much” crooner was busted in Nashville on November 21, with cops pulling him over and arresting him on the spot.

“Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” Hunt, 34, wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.

“It won’t happen again,” he promised.

When police officers pulled the star over, “there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the Defendant,” and he had “red, bloodshot and watery eyes,” court papers obtained by Radar stated.

“There were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver,” the police report said.

When cops asked for his license, Hunt instead handed over a credit card and passport, the documents claim.

Hunt admitted to consuming alcohol recently and consented to a breath test.

He blew a .173, more than twice the legal limit.

In his mugshot obtained by Radar, his eyes looked bloodshot. He was taken to jail but released on a $2,500 bond.

Hunt’s court date has been set for January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.