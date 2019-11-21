‘Drinkin’ Too Much’ Indeed: Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI

The boozy star, who blew a .173, handed cops a credit card instead of his license!

November 21, 2019 @ 11:15AM
Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI & Having Open ContainerCountry Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI & Having Open Container
Photo Credit: Shutterstock; Metro Nashville Police Department
Scandals
‘Drinkin’ Too Much’ Indeed: Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI
November 21, 2019 @ 11:15AM

The boozy star, who blew a .173, handed cops a credit card instead of his license!

Country singer Sam Hunt — known for his  hits like “Drinkin’ Too Much” — was arrested early Thursday, November 21 in Nashville for driving under the influence and having open containers in his vehicle, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to a Davidson County affidavit exclusively obtained by Radar, the musician, 34, was spotted driving south down a north-bound road. 

Read the police report!

When cops stopped the star, “there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the Defendant,” and he had “red, bloodshot and watery eyes,” the court papers state.

See All The Stars Y’all! Country Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals See All The Stars Y’all! Country Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

In addition, “there were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

When cops asked for his license, he instead handed over a credit card and passport, the documents claim.

Hunt admitted to consuming alcohol recently, and consented to a breath test.

He blew a .173, more than twice the legal limit.

Country Music Mayhem: Cheaters, Boozers, Losers & Liars Revealed! Country Music Mayhem: Cheaters, Boozers, Losers & Liars Revealed!

The singer was taken to the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. 

In his mugshot, Hunt’s eyes look bloodshot, and he gives a smirk to the camera.

Hunt was released from jail around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday on a $2,500 bond.

His court date has been set for January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Written by