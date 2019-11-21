Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Drinkin’ Too Much’ Indeed: Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI The boozy star, who blew a .173, handed cops a credit card instead of his license!

Country singer Sam Hunt — known for his hits like “Drinkin’ Too Much” — was arrested early Thursday, November 21 in Nashville for driving under the influence and having open containers in his vehicle, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to a Davidson County affidavit exclusively obtained by Radar, the musician, 34, was spotted driving south down a north-bound road.

When cops stopped the star, “there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the Defendant,” and he had “red, bloodshot and watery eyes,” the court papers state.

In addition, “there were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

When cops asked for his license, he instead handed over a credit card and passport, the documents claim.

Hunt admitted to consuming alcohol recently, and consented to a breath test.

He blew a .173, more than twice the legal limit.

The singer was taken to the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m.

In his mugshot, Hunt’s eyes look bloodshot, and he gives a smirk to the camera.

Hunt was released from jail around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday on a $2,500 bond.

His court date has been set for January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.