Jill Duggar’s husband has an axe to grind with patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and the TLC network years after he was fired from his family’s hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Derick Dillard, 30, went after TLC once again in a fiery tweet to fans. As Radar readers know, he and Jill were axed from their family’s show, Counting On, after he made controversial comments about transgender teen Jazz Jennings. Duggar blog Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray first uncovered the tweets.

Dillard has insisted for years that he was not fired – and on November 12, he hinted at the possibility of taking legal action.

“@TLC has issues. They begged us not to quite (sic) filming, but then didn’t want to talk directly with us about why. If money is all they care about, then it’s going to catch-up with them – you must care about ppl. All I’ve got to say is, they better lawyer-up b/c a storm is inevitable,” Dillard wrote.

Then, in more uncovered tweets from Jill’s husband, the ex reality star went after his own father-in-law, Jim Bob, for being shady with his kids’ income!

On October 18, a fan questioned Dillard about why Jim Bob gets “all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children?”

Dillard then responded, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.”

Dillard’s comments are likely to create more tension between himself and Jill’s side of the family. As Radar readers know, Dillard went against family tradition and enrolled himself into law school.

In order to still provide for his family, Dillard also reveals he has a part-time job working as a Grubhub delivery man. Meanwhile, it appears he’s not so happy with Jim Bob for allegedly controlling his kids’ finances.

Radar has reached out to TLC for comment.