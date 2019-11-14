Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not Canceled! Jaclyn Hill To Sell Blush, Eye Shadow & More After Lipstick Scandal The makeup artist is re-launching her brand after hair was found in the products.

Jaclyn Hill isn’t letting backlash from her faulty lipstick scandal stop her from being a makeup mogul. After announcing the re-launch of her makeup brand with a collection of highlighters, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what other products Hill plans to sell.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Hill, 29, requested to trademark Jaclyn Cosmetics and Jaclyn Hill on July 3, 2019. The trademarks are currently live.

The goods and services listed are cosmetics, make-up, lipstick, blush, skin bronzer, eye shadow, false eyelashes and make-up brushes.

The trademark requests come after the May 2019 launch of her So Rich Lipstick collection. The line offered 20 different shades of nude lipsticks.

But her first launch wasn’t a success, as multiple customers claimed hair fibers, pieces of metal shards, lumps, black holes and more were found in the lipsticks.

Following the backlash, Hill promised to issue to full refunds to every single customer in June who had purchased a lipstick.

“I don’t care about the loss of this money,” she said in an Instagram Story. “You know how embarrassing this is for me. I will do everything in my power to make this right moving forward and learn from this lesson God has given me.”

In August, she revealed the company is taking a break to rebuild.

“At Jaclyn Cosmetics, we’re dedicated to giving you the best products & customer experience,” the statement on the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Instagram read. “It is clear that our first launch did not meet the standards we’ve set as a brand, and for that we are truly sorry. We will do better because you deserve better from us and from our products. As we take a moment to rebuild, we just want you to know how grateful we are for the love and support we’ve received. Your satisfaction is our top priority. The future is bright, and we’re so excited for what’s to come.”

Earlier this week, the Instagram Page revealed a collection of highlighters would be released on November 26, 2019.

Hill rose to fame with her YouTube makeup tutorials. She currently has 5.88 million subscribers.