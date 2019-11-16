Mormon Moms! Bravo Launches 'The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' New show in franchise will feature 'Type A' church women instead of sister wives.

Bravo has just announced the network is launching a new Real Housewives!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is being planned, bigwigs said on Saturday, November 16 at BravoCon.

“We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!,” Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen announced to the crowd of surprised BravoCon fans. “The Real Housewives of SLC!”

But will it be more like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Sister Wives?

The press release revealed that the new show “takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably engrained in the culture.”

It noted, “In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands. With Hollywood’s exclusive Sundance Film Festival in their backyards, these Type-A power-brokers are accustomed to rubbing elbows with A-listers and what party list you are on means everything.

“They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families. Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate.

“They hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most.”

The new show is being produced by InventTV with Michaline Babich, Sergio Alfaro and Luke Neslage serving as Executive Producers.

Cohen also has teased, “I have to tell you, in Utah, you’ve got the majesty of the mountains. You’ve got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you’ve got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe.”

Fans went wild as the classic Real Housewives stars, such as Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, and Ramona Singer hit the red carpet for BravoCon on Friday night, Nov. 15.

The event where viewers can see everything about their favorite network reality shows is going on all weekend.

The most popular franchise is clearly hotter than ever as now Bravo will explore Mormon housewives.

All of the shows feature friendship, feuding, and fighting and even though the new series will be in Salt Lake City, which has a squeaky clean reputation, the Bravo brand is sure to focus on drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first show and launched in 2006. The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas are the newest in the franchise, both launching in 2016.