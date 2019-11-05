Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Angelina In Danger! Jolie Evacuated After Bomb Discovered On 'Eternals' Set In Spain Star was panicked as team brought in to disarm device, source claims.

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden had to be evacuated from the set of their upcoming film when experts discovered an unexploded bomb in the area, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actors were in the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, Spain — specifically in the gorgeous Dunes of Corralejo — filming The Eternals.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed,” The Sun reported, adding that bomb disposal experts were brought in to disarm the device.

The unexploded bomb is thought to have been left over from a Nazi World War II base.

It’s unclear if Jolie and Madden went back to filming after the scare.

The stars both play leading roles in the Marvel film, and are joined by other big-screen actors such as Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

“Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it,” the source told the publication, adding that prior to the evacuation, there was panic on set.