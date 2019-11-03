Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt Attends Hollywood Screening While Estranged Son Maddox Is In College The actor’s 18-year-old snubbed him in a shocking interview.

Brad Pitt is in press tour mode!

The World War Z actor’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters and as part of it’s rollout, he and his cast members attended a live Q&A about the film that was live streamed to select theaters on Saturday, November 2nd.

The Q&A, which also featured Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, was held at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema theater in Los Angeles. During the discussion, the cast was given an opportunity to answer any questions about the filmmaking process and memorable moments among other topics.

The movie follows DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton as he attempts to adjust and find work in an ever changing Hollywood. Pitt plays Dalton’s best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth.

While he is promoting his latest film, readers know Pitt’s son Maddox is continuing to adjust to life in college.

The 18-year-old student currently attends Yonsei University in South Korea, where he is for the first time, away from his Hollywood treatment.

As Radar previously reported, like any other college student, Maddox has a cramped dorm room, is served unappetizing meals in the cafeteria and is kept safe by the campus police.

His mother Angelina Jolie, who has been having a rough time with that truth, misses life with him. She dropped Maddox off to his dorm and has been spotted hanging out with him since the start of the school year.

The same, however, isn’t true for Pitt.

The actor and Maddox have a complicated history, which most notably includes the argument they had on a plane that eventually resulted in his separation with Jolie.

Despite trying to get back into his children’s good graces with lavish gifts and quality time, it appears that doesn’t suffice for Maddox.

In a shocking interview with In Touch Weekly, the college student opened up about his relationship with his father.

When asked whether his relationship with Pitt was over, he responded, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Pitt’s relationship with his other kids is a bit stronger, but even that is currently at risk.

As Radar exclusively reported, Jolie gave her ex an ultimatum: stay away from Kim Kardashian‘s husband or risk his relationship with kids.

“Angelina can’t stand the Kardashian clan and wants her children nowhere near them, and she’s told Brad as much,” a source told Radar. “She’s pretty much issued him an ultimatum: It’s Kanye or the kids.”

The source continued, “Brad can obviously be friends with whoever he wants,” the source said, “but he knows Angie has the power to really mess with him if he continues to see Kanye.”

